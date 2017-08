$10,000 Back 2 Back Jacks

SEPTEMBER 5 – OCTOBER 1, 2017

If the World Series Champs hit back 2 back home runs in the 5th Inning of any game, you could win $10,000 CASH

Enter only at Majestic Star Casino

No purchase necessary. Entry forms at Majestic Star Casino through 10/1. One entry per person, IL, IN & WI Residents 21+. Void where prohibited. Up to (4) $10,000 Cash Prizes. Visit CBSChicago.com for rules. Must be 21 and a Majestic Rewards™ member. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT.